Musician Joydeep Mukherjee’s private collection of rare instruments exposes visitors to a soundscape from the past

The collection

From a variety of sarods to mohanveena, rubab, and Joydeep’s own patented instruments, the collection has them all. While giving us a tour of the instruments, he started with the very first sarod on which he took taleem. Another sarod from the 1840s belongs to Ustad Murad Ali Khan. He says, “I call this a firstgeneration sarod because it looks like a modified rubab. It was my heirloom sarod, and its age would be more than 180 years today.” What attracted us to the Sur Bahar was the intricate detailing on its fret and head. Interestingly, Joydeep shares, ‘This ancient sur bahar is almost a century old. I acquired it from Bangladesh in 2014 and have completely restored it. It has a yeli on the head with beautiful carvings alongside. Moreover, it is actually lower in height than regular sur bahars, suggesting that it is an instrument for women.”

We almost ignored the next instrument, mistaking it for a sarod, before Joydeep pointed out that it was actually a sur rubab, often easily mistaken for a regular sarod. He explains, “A mixture of sur sringar and semi rubab, the instrument has a unique tonal quality. It has a larger soundbox, fingerboard, and pegstand than that of a sarod. First made in 1880 in Bengal by Ustad Abdullah Khan, the one in the collection is an early 20th-century masterpiece. I got it from a demolished building in Darbhanga.”

While we concluded with three curated instruments by Radhika Mohan Maitra—the mohanveena mad e i n 1948, the dil bahar made in 1956, and the nabadeepa made between 1962- 67 —there were still many which had intriguing histories of their own, waiting to be heard. Even though you can see and play these instruments, we definitely recommend a tour so that you don’t miss out on a slice of history.