Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash on transforming ancient lullabies into modern bedtime solace through their album, Sarod Serenades

There is a primal body that knows how to respond to a lullaby. Long before we understood language, the cadence of a quiet melody was our first reassurance that we were safe. In Imtiaz Ali’s Highway, when Veera (Alia Bhatt) quietly hums Sooha Saaha to Randeep Hooda’s Mahabir, it isn’t just a scene; it is a raw, unspoken surrender. The sound pierces right through the armour of a hardened man, catching him in his most unguarded moment. That is the alchemy of a lullaby — it strips away our defence mechanisms and returns us to a state of absolute, unburdened trust.

In today’s stressful world, when sleep is the ultimate luxury achieved through melatonin gummies, magnesium supplements, and structured bedtime routines, music is increasingly playing an important role.

This is precisely where Sarod Serenades: Indian Instrumental Lullabies - Volume 1 by Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash steps in. Through the evocative, resonant strings of the sarod, the brothers translate ancient musical heritage into a deeply modern balm. The tracks do not merely entertain; they gently recalibrate an overstimulated adult mind, offering an immediate, deep-seated calm.

In this conversation, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash discuss the inspiration behind the album, the delicate art of crafting peace through strings, and why the timeless solace of a lullaby might be the very remedy our fast-paced world needs right now. Excerpts: