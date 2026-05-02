From fear to reverence: Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash’s musical ode to India’s tiger forests

In some cases, the music was born directly within the landscapes it represents. “The Corbett track has been made in Corbett,” Amaan shares. “Ranthambore is made in Ranthambore.” Being physically present, both brothers explain, changes the way you listen — and in turn, the way you respond musically. The forest is no longer an idea; it becomes an influence.

Despite the underlying theme of conservation, the brothers are careful not to position the album as activism. “This is not any kind of an activism,” Ayaan says. “The agenda is very clear — the landscapes, the tigers.” But within that celebration lies an unspoken responsibility. “When you celebrate something, you are also conveying a responsibility that we all should silently give up to,” he adds. They are quick to acknowledge the efforts of forest officers and rangers, recognising the invisible labour that has led to the rise in tiger numbers. “It’s not easy doing what they do,” Amaan says.

Their association with WWF India, they both agree, feels deeply meaningful. “It’s like the biggest form of an award to us,” Amaan says, describing the opportunity to be connected to wildlife conservation in such a tangible way as a blessing. The visual storytelling of the album, supported by wildlife photographers, further expands its narrative. And yet, in a striking decision, the Kaziranga video does not feature a tiger at all. “Of course, we love the tiger,” Ayaan explains, “but it doesn’t mean we don’t love other animals or landscapes.”

When asked if tigers are their favourite animals, the answer is simple, yet layered. “I think tigers and cats have always been everyone’s thing,” Amaan says with a smile. But the connection, for them, runs deeper. With roots in Assam and a cultural association with goddess Durga — whose vahan is the tiger — the symbolism is almost inherited. “There’s some connect,” Ayaan says. Amaan adds a more personal note: “It’s a beautiful species. It doesn’t disturb anybody. It’s sharp. You learn a lot from these type of animals.”

Perhaps the most touching moment in the making of the album comes with the inclusion of the twins on the track Kabini. Recording alongside their grandfather, it becomes more than just a musical contribution — it becomes a moment of continuity. “It was really a special moment for them,” Amaan says. In many ways, the album is not just about preserving wildlife, but about passing on a way of seeing the world.