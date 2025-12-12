Wildlife web series Tiger Legacy chronicles Tadoba’s iconic tiger dynasties

Tiger Legacy, a powerful new four-film web series from Brave Age Films, stands as the centrepiece of a seven-year mission to honour India’s rising tiger population and the extraordinary conservation spirit of Project Tiger. Conceived in 2016 by filmmaker Sumesh Ashok Lekhi and producer–sound specialist Rashmi Lekhi, the series exemplifies Brave Age Films’ commitment to deeply researched, fully in-house natural history storytelling. Known for acclaimed titles like Emerald Forest – Return of the Tigers to Panna and the award-winning Bastion of the Giants, the studio brings its most ambitious vision yet to life with Tiger Legacy.

Web series Tiger Legacy showcases seven years of tiger conservation and life in Tadoba

Premiering its official trailer at the Jewels from India showcase in Cannes, Paris, Tiger Legacy unfolds in the central Indian forests of Tadoba in Maharashtra. What began as a single-tigress story developed into an epic, multi-generational narrative that examines tiger behaviour, territory, lineage, and survival through patient, years-long observation.

At the heart of the series is Maya, one of the world’s most recognised wild tigers. On the very first day of filming, the team witnessed Maya being pursued by an unfamiliar male—a dramatic moment that set the tone for the entire project. Following Maya into her Panderpauni territory, the crew soon found the story widening to include neighbouring tigress Choti Tara, whose overlapping range created a complex interplay of behaviour. Both tigresses eventually mated with the dominant male Matkasur, creating a rich lineage of cubs—Chota Matka, Tarachand, Bhola, Y-mark, and Surya, the last of whom would ultimately rise as the king of Umred-Karhandla Sanctuary.