Wild Tamil Nadu: Kalyan Varma’s stunning documentary captures rare wildlife and ancient Sangam landscapes

A

One of the biggest surprises for me was discovering that Tamil Nadu has deserts. Like most people, when I thought of deserts, I imagined Rajasthan. These striking red sand dunes exist in the southern districts, and it's a completely different kind of arid zone, something you wouldn’t expect in this part of the country.

Also, when people think of wildlife in Tamil Nadu, they immediately point to Mudumalai, the Nilgiris, or the Anamalais, which are all along the state’s western borders. But Tamil Nadu is a vast state, and there's incredible wildlife right in the heartland, in places like Madurai and Thoothukudi, which are better known for temples or industry, but not for biodiversity. So we made a conscious decision to look beyond the usual ‘wildlife map’ and tell stories from the croplands, dry zones, and lesser-known wildernesses in the interior.

We also leaned heavily on a vibrant local community of naturalists, photographers, and filmmakers. A lot of our research came from following people on Instagram and reaching out to them. These are people connected to their landscapes, and many of them contributed footage and story ideas. I wasn’t physically behind the camera for most of it. I worked more on direction and structure, but these collaborators were crucial in helping us unearth stories from places that rarely get attention.

Tamil Nadu's wildlife differs from the rest of the country in two major ways. First, the sheer diversity of landscapes. No other state in India goes from the towering peaks of the Western Ghats to some of the most productive marine ecosystems in Asia. The Gulf of Mannar, for example, has vast seagrass meadows. We couldn’t cover them in the film, unfortunately, but they’re home to dugongs, and they are among the most productive ecosystems in the world. The stretch between India and Sri Lanka, in the Palk Bay, is also one of the best places in the world to spot blue whales, the largest animals on the planet. So that range, from mountains to sea, is unmatched.

Second, and perhaps even more striking, is how intact the wildlife still is and how closely people live with it. In many rural parts of Tamil Nadu, it’s common to see egrets, ibis, or other birds in the middle of agricultural fields. And what’s remarkable is the tolerance people show toward wildlife. Despite likely suffering crop damage or economic losses, there's a quiet coexistence that I haven’t seen as widely elsewhere in the country. That relationship, not just with iconic species but with everyday wildlife, is something truly special about Tamil Nadu.