Purbayan Chatterjee talks about his collaboration with Mark Lettieri on Feathered Creatures

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I started out around three years ago wanting to make an album that explored the electronica and psytrance space because I had become deeply fascinated by modern music production and sound design. Nakul Chugh, who produced this record, was already collaborating with me at that point, and together we were experimenting with textures that were very different from my earlier work.

Then, a couple of years ago, I had the opportunity to perform with Snarky Puppy. Mark Lettieri, who is the lead guitarist of the group, and I happened to be sitting backstage together before the show. We started talking about music and instantly connected. He asked me to show him some bends and phrasing on the sitar, and I asked him to show me some guitar riffs and ideas. Within minutes we were exchanging phrases and improvising together. There was a natural chemistry and a real sense of musical curiosity between us.

Later, Michael League, bandleader of Snarky Puppy suggested that the album needed some guitar textures, and Mark was immediately the first person I thought of. Initially, he was only supposed to contribute a few guitar parts, but over time the collaboration became much deeper. He started co-composing pieces, suggesting bridges, and harmonic ideas. The process kept evolving organically.

For almost two years we worked remotely — he was in Dallas and I was in Mumbai — constantly sending ideas back and forth. That’s actually why one of the tracks is called 9000 Miles, because the physical distance between Mumbai and Dallas is roughly that far. Eventually we brought the music to the stage and started touring together. Once we began performing live, the music developed an entirely new energy.