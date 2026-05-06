Adarsh Gourav set to record his debut EP, will release four independent tracks this year

Sharing his thoughts on this new venture, Adarsh said, “Music has always been a very personal and important part of my life. While acting happened professionally first, singing has been something I’ve been deeply connected to for as long as I can remember. After the kind of love I received for my music in Tu Yaa Main and performing live, I felt ready to take that step forward. This EP is really special because it’s entirely my own space as an artist. I’m heading to Goa to record these songs in an environment that allows me to disconnect from the noise and truly focus on the music. Each track comes from a very honest place, and I’m excited to explore different sounds, collaborate with interesting people, and slowly discover what my voice represents as a musician. It’s both exciting and a little vulnerable, but that’s what makes it meaningful.”

With this musical milestone, Adarsh Gourav continues to evolve as a versatile artist, seamlessly blending performance and passion as he prepares to present a more personal side of his creativity to audiences.

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