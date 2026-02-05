Adarsh Gourav showcases his rapping skills with debut track Naam Karu Bada for Tu Yaa Main

Actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his fearless choice of roles and transformative performances, has now added another exciting dimension to his artistic journey. The actor has made his rap debut with the high-energy track Naam Karu Bada for his upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main, a Bejoy Nambiar directorial, produced by Anand L Rai.
Naam Karu Bada showcases Adarsh in a never-seen-before avatar, as a rapper, revealing a hidden skill that fans and audiences are seeing for the very first time. The track brings together sharp lyrics, pulsating beats, and the artiste's raw, confident vocal delivery, offering a glimpse into his deep engagement with music beyond acting. Beyond acting Adarsh is a trained singer and has previously released many singles including another song for the film, Jee Liya which has has sung with Lothika.
The song is sung and performed by Adarsh and is produced and composed by Sez on the Beat, with lyrics by 7 Bantai’Z. Directed by Yazad Anklesaria, the music video for the film complements the track’s edgy energy with dynamic visuals and an unapologetic vibe, further amplifying the striking screen presence.
Tu Yaa Main, stars Shanaya Kapoor alongside Adarsh Gourav.
The Superboys of Malegaon actor recently spoke spoke about Arijit retiring from playback music. Reacting to the news, he said that he feels Arijit is the most authentic artiste, since he doesn't really care about being in the news or being relevant.
Adarsh said how Arijit just comes, does his job, and then goes back to Murshidabad, roaming around on his Activa, pointing at how Arijit deliberately distances himself from the glamour of the industry.
"Even if Ed Sheeran has to come and meet him, he has to come to Murshidabad," the actor said. That rootedness, Adarsh believes, is precisely what sets the musician apart. "More power to artistes like that, who can be so real and so original and not conform to norms," he said, adding, "That's the kind of artist I aspire to be," he said in an interview.