Adarsh Gourav showcases his rapping skills with debut track Naam Karu Bada for Tu Yaa Main

The song is sung and performed by Adarsh and is produced and composed by Sez on the Beat, with lyrics by 7 Bantai’Z. Directed by Yazad Anklesaria, the music video for the film complements the track’s edgy energy with dynamic visuals and an unapologetic vibe, further amplifying the striking screen presence.

Tu Yaa Main, stars Shanaya Kapoor alongside Adarsh Gourav.

The Superboys of Malegaon actor recently spoke spoke about Arijit retiring from playback music. Reacting to the news, he said that he feels Arijit is the most authentic artiste, since he doesn't really care about being in the news or being relevant.

Adarsh said how Arijit just comes, does his job, and then goes back to Murshidabad, roaming around on his Activa, pointing at how Arijit deliberately distances himself from the glamour of the industry.

"Even if Ed Sheeran has to come and meet him, he has to come to Murshidabad," the actor said. That rootedness, Adarsh believes, is precisely what sets the musician apart. "More power to artistes like that, who can be so real and so original and not conform to norms," he said, adding, "That's the kind of artist I aspire to be," he said in an interview.