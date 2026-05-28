How Amritha Thankachy transforms Rabindranath Tagore’s poetry into a modern anthem of longing in her latest single Golden Boat
Classically trained in Indian classical music from the age of six, indie artist Amritha Thankachy has seamlessly bridged her traditional roots with Western classical and contemporary vocal performance from London's Trinity Laban Conservatoire. Renowned for her cross-cultural, evocative releases like Ninnaye and Athu Naane, her music blends profound songwriting with diverse global influences.
Classical training meets contemporary expression in Amritha Thankachy’s latest track
Her latest single, Golden Boat (Sonar Tori), masterfully weaves lines from Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless poetry with rich sitar and ghatam arrangements to explore the poignant, silent heartbreak of emotional abandonment. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge, she opens up about the creative inspiration and deep personal philosophy behind the track.
The song uses a departing boat as a metaphor for a life heavy with material success but empty of emotional space. What personal reflections inspired you to tackle this specific theme?
I have often been surrounded by people who struggle to handle emotions and live with tons of baggage, because of which I have taught myself that resisting in a quick sand will only drown you faster than ever. I find myself drawn towards inner struggles and tough emotions with a growing curiosity to understand how different minds experience feelings. I am in pursuit mostly, in pursuit of truly feeling the emotions that make me human without letting them consume me.
You chose a very distinct instrumental palette—mixing a sitar and a ghatam. Any particular reason for choosing these instruments for the song? How did you structure the arrangement for the song?
I felt sitar and ghatam's presence in this song gave it a very earthy tone,adding the character to the song, creating a nice contrast to its English lyrics and the thoughtful music production by Nitin Muralikrishna. Which is exactly what I wanted to put out.
Especially addressing the dialogue that's taking place in the song, the sitar so wonderfully done by Varun Nimbolkar becomes like a third person that's quietly watching them and empathising with them.
Your past tracks like Ninnaye and Athu Naane heavily featured Tamil poetry and regional sounds. Why did you choose to move toward Bengali literature for this project?
Honestly it was the poem itself, I am new to Bengali literature and the interest was sparked by Sonar Tori. The title instantly had my mind painting images of a shimmery golden boat floating amidst white clouds carrying a very mysterious personality with it. The language itself is so musical that it was hard not to make a melody out of it. I look forward to learning and exploring more of it.
Your music frequently adapts classic poetry. How do you ensure these historic texts stay relevant to a younger, streaming-oriented audience?
I believe as an artist I hold the responsibility to always carry a piece of my roots and culture as much as I can through my songs. Making it relevant to a younger audience is only possible if it is simplified and narrated to them in a relatable form. It all comes down to what you want to tell them, if the emotions are real and articulated well with a solid track,the rest will follow no matter what.
Indie music relies heavily on digital curation and playlisting to find its footing. Do you write music with digital platforms in mind, or do you focus strictly on live execution?
I don't write music with digital platforms in mind,I don't think it should be the primary thought when one creates music. Challenging listeners with new and unfamiliar soundscapes is equally important, so that they can discover and enjoy new styles. It might be a slower process but it surely creates a firm footing in the long run.
Who are the contemporary indie artists (Indian or international) that currently shape your personal playlist?
It's everything from Euphoria and Colonial cousins in the 90s to current artists like Paris Paloma to Aksomaniac.
What is the core emotion or realisation you hope lingers with a listener after Golden Boat track ends?
Not everything is meant to be concluded with a closure that comes from a response, some closures are a dialogue you must have with yourself. You always hold the key to an eternal closure.
What can we expect from you next?
In a nutshell you can always expect to see me learning and unlearning as I make new music and perform more. Especially this year and in the upcoming years I very much look forward to performing a lot more as I put out new stories to sing to you. I feel I'll never be entirely happy with the way I progress and create, but I am also very cautious to not let the hunger to learn & explore the highest possibilities overpower the simple joy of creating music.
It's a lifelong pursuit to balance too ! But I am sure of the vision and the direction I am heading in, I'll leave it to my actions to speak next.