How Amritha Thankachy transforms Rabindranath Tagore’s poetry into a modern anthem of longing in her latest single Golden Boat

Classically trained in Indian classical music from the age of six, indie artist Amritha Thankachy has seamlessly bridged her traditional roots with Western classical and contemporary vocal performance from London's Trinity Laban Conservatoire. Renowned for her cross-cultural, evocative releases like Ninnaye and Athu Naane, her music blends profound songwriting with diverse global influences.

Classical training meets contemporary expression in Amritha Thankachy’s latest track

Her latest single, Golden Boat (Sonar Tori), masterfully weaves lines from Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless poetry with rich sitar and ghatam arrangements to explore the poignant, silent heartbreak of emotional abandonment. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge, she opens up about the creative inspiration and deep personal philosophy behind the track.