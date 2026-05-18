Chad Lawson on why space is his favourite note in music

A

Well, let me answer with a question. When was the last time you took a breath? Like, really noticed it. This question sits at the centre of the album. Awakening: The Stillness Within is an invitation. It's nine pieces that ask the listener to pause, close their eyes, and simply feel. Sometimes we know how to pause, we know how to close our eyes, but the feeling part can be intimidating or even confusing. And that's okay. We've spent so much of our lives being rewarded for moving quickly, for staying composed, for not lingering in what's hard. So when we finally sit still, the emotions don't always know where to go. This album doesn't ask you to feel any one specific thing. It just holds a quiet space for whatever shows up. Joy, grief, restlessness, gratitude, all of it is welcome here.

The album is a conversation between my piano and Indian classical music, made with the extraordinary musicians who have spent their lives inside that tradition. Still Waters, the first single, came from sitting beside Rasika Shekar and her bansuri and letting the music arrive on its own. I literally said "Do you just wanna start?" and she set the entire tone from the very first note. It was transcendent to be honest. The whole song is about reflection. Water never tries to be anything. It just sits, and when it's still enough, you begin to see who you are in it. That's what I wanted the listener to feel.

