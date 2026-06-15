This indie artist soundtracks the messy yet beautiful journey of growing into yourself

Speaking about the intentionality behind the EP’s sequencing, he explains that Qasme and Astral bookend the project while moving in a different direction from the tracks in between. Structured around the stages of a situationship, the opener embodies the talking stage — breezy, playful and full of possibility. “Qasme is very casual. And then Manzoor, all of a sudden, says, ‘Yo, why do you not love me back?’,” he says, delivering the last line in what can be described as shouty capitals.

The yearning for love is palpable throughout the EP, but one track stands out. While insisting it’s wrong to pick favourites, the artiste admits he has a soft spot for Waqt, calling it the most honest song he has ever written. “I felt like it was one of those tracks that people would discover on their own, and if they liked it, they’d probably listen to it forever.”

rohh’s musical education began at home with old-school Bollywood influences and artistes like the Black Eyed Peas and ABBA. Later, he found himself gravitating towards acts such as Vancouver Sleep Clinic and The 1975. Today, his influences span generations and genres, from Dream Theatre to Victoria Monét and Yebba, as they continue to reshape his creative process.

The biggest shift, however, has been in his writing. “When I listen to my older stuff now, I see that I was writing for people.” That philosophy no longer resonates with him. “As much as I love making music for my audience, I think they listen to me because it’s coming from me.”