Bengaluru gets a travelling music bus: Meet ‘The Traffic Jam’

Amidst the honks of our daily commutes this World Music Day will be a unique celebration of music! The Traffic Jam (TFJ), a travelling listening room on a bus! — becomes the stage for the city’s artistes. Bringing the music to commuters and enthusiasts alike this new and exciting initiative by Indie Sound Trail flips the script taking indie music directly to the audience in an age where the call-to-action of supporting such music unfortunately becomes white noise. City based artistes Dayve (David Emmanuel), Megan Rakesh, Praveen Alva, Dirty Ricky (mononymously known as Ricky) and WalterBrown (Sanjith Nair) grace the line-up for the debut edition of this festival of sorts.

During this experience the audience can engage with the experience in a ‘Hop-On, Hop-Off’ format. Further discussing the idea behind this fun celebration of music, culture, stories and the city’s neighbourhoods — musician and co-founder Joel Austin shares, “Bengaluru is home to an incredible community of independent musicians, yet many artistes still spend years chasing visibility while shaping the culture around us. TFJ — an idea imagined by Takshila and brought to life by Carol Pinto, Akash, Manikya, Milind and our wider community is one expression of this vision to create stages where artistes and their stories can take the limelight.” We chat with the featured artistes to learn what their set will look like and bring you all the deets you need to know.