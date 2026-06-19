Usha Uthup on Mastery Season 2: "Being Different Was Not a Weakness; It Was My Strength"

Every artiste’s art is a reflection of the different hats that they’ve worn, varied experience that they’ve had, all the art they consume and a voice they hope to use to enthral and educate the audiences with. A painter paints, a dancer or dancer dances but singer Usha Uthup’s art feels like a living, breathing spectacle.

Ever since her days of singing live at nightclubs since late-1960s, the chanteuse knew that she was different — not just in the way she sang, but also in the way she adorned herself on stage and the personality she carried. From the trademark vibrant kanjivarams to the towering bindis and the fresh jasmine woven into her hair, Usha Uthup has always been an icon. The playfulness of One Two Cha Cha Cha, the disco-funk forward Hari Om Hari and the power-packed beats of Ramba Ho — have all reflected the diverse use of Usha’s iconic voice. And across the five-decade journey, the legend has always upheld the belief that the learning never stops. This vast journey of hers is also one of the subjects of the upcoming Season 2 of the cultural film series Mastery by StoneX Global that is now live on SonyLIV.

During our conversation ahead of World Music Day, Usha deep dives into the person she is when the stage lights go off and further chronicles what building a legacy means to her, how she realised being different was not a weakness and lots more!