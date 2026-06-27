Alternative filmy rock band Bullet and Bohemians on their pan-India tour Bad Boys On Road and more

Capturing the raw energy of rock music, amplified by foot-tapping Bolly tracks, alternative filmy rock band Bullet and Bohemians are ready with their 10-city tour, Bad Boys On Road. Far from being just a series of gigs, this tour promises an immersive, high-voltage experience designed to blur the lines between the stage and the crowd.

In this exclusive conversation with the band’s lead, Bullet B One (Biman Sarkar), the artiste unpacks the rebellious philosophy driving the tour’s title, and what it takes to tap into the distinct musical subcultures of different Indian cities, and more.