Alternative filmy rock band Bullet and Bohemians on their pan-India tour Bad Boys On Road and more
Capturing the raw energy of rock music, amplified by foot-tapping Bolly tracks, alternative filmy rock band Bullet and Bohemians are ready with their 10-city tour, Bad Boys On Road. Far from being just a series of gigs, this tour promises an immersive, high-voltage experience designed to blur the lines between the stage and the crowd.
In this exclusive conversation with the band’s lead, Bullet B One (Biman Sarkar), the artiste unpacks the rebellious philosophy driving the tour’s title, and what it takes to tap into the distinct musical subcultures of different Indian cities, and more.
What is the driving force behind choosing this specific title?
Bad Boys On Road is not just a tour name; it represents our attitude, our journey, and our passion for breaking boundaries through music. The title reflects the rebellious spirit of rock and roll…the hunger to travel, connect with people, and create unforgettable moments.
How do you adapt your high-energy stage presence to the unique vibes of cities as diverse as Siliguri, Mumbai, Guwahati, Indore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata?
Every city has its own heartbeat, and that is what makes touring exciting. We don’t believe in bringing the same show everywhere; we believe in connecting with the soul of every city. While our core sound and energy will remain the same, we always try to include local influences, interact with the audience, and create moments that make every city feel like the show was made especially for them.
After performing across regional stages, how does it feel to take that raw rock energy on a national scale? Is there a particular city you are most anxious or excited to perform in?
For us, music has always been about people…the connection between the perfor mer and the audience. The regional stages gave us the foundation, the experience, and the confidence to understand what people truly connect with.
Every city is special, but Kolkata will always hold an emotional place for us because it is where our journey has grown tremendously. At the same time, performing in new cities and meeting new audiences brings its own excitement and curiosity.
How is the band preparing to keep the sonic energy at 100% every for single show?
A tour requires discipline, preparation, and teamwork. We understand that performing live at this scale is physically demanding, so we are focusing on maintaining a proper routine — including rehearsals, vocal care, fitness, est, and mental preparation.
The biggest motivation comes from the audience. When thousands of people come together to experience live music, that energy itself pushes us to give our best performance every single night. For us, the goal is simple — every city should feel like it is the biggest show of the tour
INR 299 onwards.
On June 28, at 4 pm.
At The Tavern, Salt Lake.
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