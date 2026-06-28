This duo are proving that metal and Carnatic music belong together

A conversation with Prerna Venkataramanan and Aditya Rajaram, the duo behind the track Metal Mohana, feels less like an interview and more like catching up with old friends. Their enthusiasm is infectious, spilling into every story they tell about their music and creative process.

It takes just one listen to the instrumental track to see why they speak about it with such conviction. The instrumental track opens with the serene strains of Mohanam, a Carnatic raga rendered on the flute and violin. Then, without warning, the ground shifts. Distorted guitars and drums crash into the mix, while guttural vocal growls cut through the arrangement. One moment, you’re immersed in the meditative beauty of a classical performance. Next, you’re instinctively headbanging to the beat.

The heart of the project is a desire to challenge perceptions of what Carnatic-inspired music can sound like

The track initially found life on Aditya’s gaming laptop. The 26-year-old flautist from Udupi, now based in Bengaluru, began his musical journey as a vocalist before gravitating towards the flute. With a classical foundation and a love for all things rock, the inspiration behind Metal Mohana feels almost inevitable.

For Aditya, sharing his work with the world was the first hurdle. “The idea sounded right to me, but I never really had the courage to show it to anyone. The first time I shared it with Prerna, seeing her reaction made me realise that we could actually do something with it,” he says.