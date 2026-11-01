Himesh Reshammiya plans global launch for his International album, reveals about his dream collab with Rihanna

Himesh Reshammiya is ready for a big musical endeavour in the international arena. The composer-singer has made it known that he has composed and sung 15 songs in English. He intends to showcase the album before the world at a grand launch. But at the moment, he is busy with a number of film projects. He will start working on the launch of the album once he completes those projects.

Himesh Reshammiya opens up about his international album and Rihanna collaboration

In a recent podcast, Himesh Reshammiya made the surprising revelation about his 15 completed songs. He said, “Nobody knows that I have composed 15 songs in the international language, which absolutely do not sound wannabe in any manner whatsoever. I have written, sung and composed those 15 songs in English. They are going to be launched on a very, very big scale. I am waiting to plan for it because I have been tied up with so many things and films.”