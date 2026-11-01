Himesh Reshammiya plans global launch for his International album, reveals about his dream collab with Rihanna

Himesh Reshammiya is ready for a big musical endeavour in the international arena. The composer-singer has made it known that he has composed and sung 15 songs in English. He intends to showcase the album before the world at a grand launch. But at the moment, he is busy with a number of film projects. He will start working on the launch of the album once he completes those projects.
In a recent podcast, Himesh Reshammiya made the surprising revelation about his 15 completed songs. He said, “Nobody knows that I have composed 15 songs in the international language, which absolutely do not sound wannabe in any manner whatsoever. I have written, sung and composed those 15 songs in English. They are going to be launched on a very, very big scale. I am waiting to plan for it because I have been tied up with so many things and films.”
He also revealed his thoughts on how he plans to launch the album internationally. Himesh said, “I’ll launch the album internationally the way I was launched as a singer here. Now that I have entered Bloomberg’s list of top pop stars of the world, this is the right time to present my album. Its first single will be unveiled in a grand fashion globally. So, it’s not like I sang a small part in a global song. It purely targets the universal audience who listens to English music.”
The musician-lyricist further added that there would be romance attached to this album. In contrast to his debut in singing, he stated, “It’ll be very different. At one point, no one was able to imagine how I would sound when I sang Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005). The same will happen here. It’s so good, and yet again, it has a romantic connection. I am very excited about it."
The journey of Himesh as a music director started with his first album Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, in 1998. The actor started his acting career in the year 2007 in the movie Aap Kaa Surroor. In the year 2025, he was listed at the 22nd position in Bloomberg's list of World's Most Influential Pop-stars.
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