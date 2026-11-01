A dancer or a royal elite with a secret: What would be the perfect role for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s OTT debut?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the few celebrities who has not made her debut in the OTT platform yet. Most notable celebrities of this day and age have explored this medium of content and have often expressed the freedom in experimenting with the roles and getting to play layered characters as their primary reasons to be a part of an OTT project. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, a two part saga with the conclusion released in 2023. Thereafter she has made several appearances in film and fashion events but hasn’t returned to acting yet. While fans love her occasional glimpses, they also speculate about her returning to movies / OTT projects sooner and in structured, layered and complicated roles. Here are six interesting characters sketches that might be fit for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s OTT debut.
Her exceptional dance skills have won hearts many a times. From Taal se Taal Mila to Kajra Re to dancing with a lamp in Devdas’ Silsila Yeh Chaahat Ka and shaking a leg with Madhuri Dixit in Dola Re Dola remain iconic dance numbers till date. Keeping in mind her dancing skills, she can very well essay the role of a dancer or a dance teacher. With the growing popularity of innovative dance forms, reality dance shows and the way the medium navigates today in the time of social media through reels, it might be interesting to watch her take on the act.
Having seen fashion and style for so long, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be the perfect choice for playing a stylist, a profession which is ruling the fashion world today. From her subtle saree with sindoor looks to carrying off a gown with elegance and the unmissable purple lipstick moment, she has done it all and could, through a character, pass off some of her wisdom when women and their bodies are frequent topic of discussions.
Aishwarya has stepped into the role of a mother before but they were either in a period film or where her child was very young. It might be a fresh take in her filmography to play the mother of a teenage child and navigate their relationships through ups and downs. While a mother genuinely worries for their child, their actions are often misunderstood as hindrance of freedom by the children. Moreover, in a digital world, this relationship is fiercely changing. Being a mother to a teenage daughter herself, playing it on-screen might be a visual delight.
What was once seen as a space for men has been gradually replaced by powerful, emotional and strong women characters. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonakshi Sinha, most popular actors have played the role of an investigator or a police. With Aishwarya, the role can have more layers. Just like beauty hides many dangers, similarly, Aishwarya’s presence might be the key to unraveling a mystery or a psychological trouble.
Aishwarya has already proven that she has the personality and the beauty to essay the role of royalty by playing Jodhaa in Jodhaa Akhbar and Nandini and Mandakini devi in Ponniyin Selvan. She can very well play the character of another powerful queen and throw in some stunts along the way. Alternately, she might also suit powerful women characters from mythology like Ganga, Kunti or Satyawati from Mahabharat.
The former Miss World is known for her exceptional beauty but she has played characters with almost no make-up making her fall in the shoes of any other common woman. From the white saree of Chokher Bali’s Binodini to the mundane livelihood of Raincoat and Dalbir Kaur in Sarbjit, were all common women – common yet layered!
While one can only speculate roles for Aishwarya, in reality they would have to wait till she gets the ‘right script’ to make her debut in this medium.
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