A dancer or a royal elite with a secret: What would be the perfect role for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s OTT debut?

The former Miss World is known for her exceptional beauty but she has played characters with almost no make-up making her fall in the shoes of any other common woman. From the white saree of Chokher Bali’s Binodini to the mundane livelihood of Raincoat and Dalbir Kaur in Sarbjit, were all common women – common yet layered!

While one can only speculate roles for Aishwarya, in reality they would have to wait till she gets the ‘right script’ to make her debut in this medium.