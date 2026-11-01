Priyanka Chopra brings back King Kylie era as she celebrates Halloween with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra went from the glamour of Diwali to the spirit of Halloween as she took her husband and daughter trick-or-treating in Halloween costumes. The actress posted cute family photographs on social media and revealed how different their costumes were. While Priyanka dressed up like Kylie Jenner’s King Kylie phase, Nick dressed up as a cowboy and Malti as a ghost princess.
To celebrate Halloween, Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the King Kylie look of Kylie Jenner. For the occasion, she wore a pink wig, a black hat, and large sunglasses. In addition, Priyanka dressed in a black crop top, jacket, and trousers.
Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was dressed like a cowboy. His outfit included a white cowboy hat, a brown suede jacket, dark jeans and brown boots. The couple’s daughter, Malati Marie, dressed up as a ghost princess. Her attire comprised a long white gown with a cape and heart-shaped shades.
Sharing a family photograph, Priyanka wrote, "Quite an unlikely alliance.. A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick or treating.. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating #diwaloween season is here." The actress also posted a picture of herself inside the car as she prepared for a long night of trick-or-treating with Malti around their neighbourhood.
These festivities come during a period when Priyanka and Nick have found time for each other despite their packed schedules at work. According to sources, Nick took a break from his concert tours to join his family for the holidays. They all celebrated Dussehra puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali and Halloween.
Priyanka is currently balancing her work schedule between the films directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Varanasi, and her Hollywood movies. Priyanka is recently involved in Butterfly with Russell Crowe.
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