Priyanka Chopra brings back King Kylie era as she celebrates Halloween with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra went from the glamour of Diwali to the spirit of Halloween as she took her husband and daughter trick-or-treating in Halloween costumes. The actress posted cute family photographs on social media and revealed how different their costumes were. While Priyanka dressed up like Kylie Jenner’s King Kylie phase, Nick dressed up as a cowboy and Malti as a ghost princess.

Priyanka Chopra and family embrace Halloween with fun costumes

To celebrate Halloween, Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the King Kylie look of Kylie Jenner. For the occasion, she wore a pink wig, a black hat, and large sunglasses. In addition, Priyanka dressed in a black crop top, jacket, and trousers.