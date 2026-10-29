Priyanka Chopra applies Mehendi for Nick Jonas, includes daughter Malti’s initials in DIY design

Priyanka’s use of chashni brought attention to a traditional home remedy commonly used after henna paste begins to dry. A mixture of sugar and water is dabbed lightly onto the design to help keep the paste moist and in contact with the skin for longer. This may support stain development, although the final colour also depends on the quality of the henna, the duration of application and individual skin characteristics.

The initials of Nick and Malti in Priyanka’s design reflect the family connection behind her Karwa Chauth celebrations. Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, with separate Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. Their celebrations also included a traditional mehendi ceremony, during which Nick participated in the henna ritual.

The couple welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Since becoming parents, they have occasionally shared glimpses of family celebrations while generally keeping their daughter’s life private. Priyanka has also spoken about maintaining Indian traditions while raising Malti outside India.

Priyanka previously recalled a Karwa Chauth celebration during Nick’s concert tour when the couple struggled to see the moon because of cloudy weather. She said Nick took her on a flight above the clouds so she could see the moon and break her fast. The account was shared during her appearance on a television programme in 2025.