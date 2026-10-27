Mary Kom criticises biopic starring Priyanka Chopra, days after Bigg Boss eviction

Boxing legend Mary Kom has publicly criticised Mary Kom, the 2014 film based on her life, saying it showed only a small part of the hardship behind her career.

Mary Kom comments on 2014 biopic based on her life

In a recent interview with Indian Express following her exit from Bigg Boss 20, the Olympic bronze medalist said the film did not reflect reality. She felt parts of the story were not true to life and estimated that only about 10 per cent of her struggle and hard work made it to the screen.

Kom was asked whether she would like a sequel. She dismissed the idea, saying everyone already knows her story.

The comments come days after Kom was evicted from the reality show on October 24, following a stay of about seven weeks. She said viewers saw her genuine personality inside the house, adding that people already loved her and now knew the real Mary Kom as well.