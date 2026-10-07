Onler Kom sues ex-wife Mary Kom for alleged defamation: Reports

According to reports, Onler Kom has filed a criminal defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Mary Kom for comments she made against him on television and other public forums. The complaint is reportedly under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine, or both. November 19, 2026 is the date of the next hearing.

Onler Kom takes legal action against ex-wife Mary Kom

Reached for comment, Onler confirmed he is going ahead with the case but wouldn't say much more. "I have a strong case," he said, adding that the matter is sub judice and he would not comment further.