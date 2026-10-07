Onler Kom sues ex-wife Mary Kom for alleged defamation: Reports

According to reports, Onler Kom has filed a criminal defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Mary Kom for comments she made against him on television and other public forums. The complaint is reportedly under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine, or both. November 19, 2026 is the date of the next hearing.
Reached for comment, Onler confirmed he is going ahead with the case but wouldn't say much more. "I have a strong case," he said, adding that the matter is sub judice and he would not comment further.
Sources cited in the report say he had been weighing legal action since Mary's comments on a TV show and later on other platforms. One source said he first chose to let it go because he wanted to live peacefully, but changed his mind after family and friends began asking whether the allegations were true. He is reportedly seeking an apology and damages from the boxer.
The legal move follows a public back-and-forth that began earlier this year. Mary alleged that Onler cheated her of crores of rupees earned through her boxing career. She also claimed that loans were taken in her name, that her property was mortgaged, and that assets were transferred to him without her proper consent.
Onler has repeatedly denied the financial allegations and challenged her to prove them. He has also made counter-allegations about her conduct during the marriage. None of these claims from either side have been tested in court. Their separation surfaced publicly earlier, and Mary later confirmed that the two divorced in 2023 under Kom customary law.
Mary, a six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, is reportedly currently participating in the reality show Bigg Boss. There has been no public response from her on the defamation case so far.
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