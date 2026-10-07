Virat Kohli dismisses claims he received Rs 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram

International cricket star Virat Kohli has firmly dismissed sensational claims that he accepted Rs 5 crore to visit the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Calling the allegations "completely false, baseless and factually incorrect", the batter clarified that his spiritual journeys with his actor wife Anushka Sharma are rooted entirely in personal devotion.

Virat Kohli denies Rs 5 crore ashram fee claim

The controversy arose following the unexplained death of Rasik Dulari, a disciple at the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. In the wake of the incident, Dinesh Sharma, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas and known locally as Falahari Maharaj, penned an official letter alleging that a commercial builder lobby and private enterprise paid Virat the hefty sum in 2023 to raise the spiritual retreat’s public profile.