Virat Kohli dismisses claims he received Rs 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram

International cricket star Virat Kohli has firmly dismissed sensational claims that he accepted Rs 5 crore to visit the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Calling the allegations "completely false, baseless and factually incorrect", the batter clarified that his spiritual journeys with his actor wife Anushka Sharma are rooted entirely in personal devotion.
The controversy arose following the unexplained death of Rasik Dulari, a disciple at the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. In the wake of the incident, Dinesh Sharma, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas and known locally as Falahari Maharaj, penned an official letter alleging that a commercial builder lobby and private enterprise paid Virat the hefty sum in 2023 to raise the spiritual retreat’s public profile.
Refusing to let the narrative linger without scrutiny, Virat’s representatives issued an unequivocal statement shutting down the financial rumours. "Mr Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji," his spokesperson confirmed. "We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements and report responsibly."
Without any public documentation, contracts or financial trails to substantiate Dinesh's remarks, the allegations remain entirely unverified. For Virat, Vrindavan has long served as a peaceful sanctuary away from the intense demands of international sport. Rather than an orchestrated promotional campaign, the regular trips reflect a shared lifestyle commitment to quiet mindfulness.
Virat and Anushka first travelled to the holy town together on January 4, 2023 to seek spiritual blessings. Far from an isolated appearance, the couple have returned regularly over subsequent years, most recently during a rain-swept July visit where they walked barefoot through the drizzle to pay their respects.
As public scrutiny over celebrity life intensifies, the decisive rebuttal serves as a firm reminder that deeply held spiritual convictions should not be casually reduced to public relations transactions.