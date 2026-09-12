Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could make a cameo in the Hanuman Ansh sequel

The surprise cinematic triumph of the year, Hanuman Ansh, could soon feature some of its most famous real-life devotees. Following the massive success of the devotional drama based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, producer Namrata Singh has sparked excitement by hinting that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma might appear in upcoming sequels.
Directed, written and co-produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film chronicles the early journey of Lakshmi Narayan as he transforms into the revered saint. Released on a modest budget, the word-of-mouth phenomenon has reportedly amassed an impressive ₹173.63 crore net and recently enjoyed a global release.
Now, fans are buzzing about what comes next. Namrata confirmed that the project was always envisioned as a trilogy based on Vishal's book, Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. When asked if prominent followers like Virat, Anushka and Hollywood star Julia Roberts would make an appearance, the producer shared a promising update. "I have reached out to some of them, and (they) were aware of the film earlier," Namrata revealed.
While the first film focuses on the saint’s early years, the subsequent instalments will broaden the scope. The second film will delve into his time at the Kainchi Dam and his profound impact on local followers.
"There are thousands of devotees whose life he touched in India and they come first, without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees," Namrata explained.
The ambition scales up further for the final chapter, which will spotlight the saint's international influence. Namrata stated that the third film will explore how the spiritual leader transferred his energy to global figures, placing India firmly on the global spiritual map.
"The third film will focus on how he put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc. However, we'll touch on it later," she noted.
Whether Virat and Anushka officially sign on remains to be seen, but seeing the power couple in a project close to their hearts is certainly thrilling for audiences.