Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could make a cameo in the Hanuman Ansh sequel

Now, fans are buzzing about what comes next. Namrata confirmed that the project was always envisioned as a trilogy based on Vishal's book, Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. When asked if prominent followers like Virat, Anushka and Hollywood star Julia Roberts would make an appearance, the producer shared a promising update. "I have reached out to some of them, and (they) were aware of the film earlier," Namrata revealed.

While the first film focuses on the saint’s early years, the subsequent instalments will broaden the scope. The second film will delve into his time at the Kainchi Dam and his profound impact on local followers.

"There are thousands of devotees whose life he touched in India and they come first, without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees," Namrata explained.