Steve Jobs and Hanuman Ansh: The unlikely story of 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar

Six months ago, Anupriya Nagar was getting ready to move to Switzerland for a job in the art world. Today, at 21, she's the producer of Hanuman Ansh, the low-budget devotional drama about Neem Karoli Baba that has turned into one of the most unexpected box-office stories of the year — reportedly pulling in tens of crores in India against a budget of just around INR 2 crore.

How Steve Jobs led Anupriya Nagar to Neem Karoli Baba

Anupriya spent three years studying Economics at the University of Bath in the UK, graduating last year. In her final year, she went looking into how founders of companies like Apple and Meta arrived at their ideas. Somewhere in that research, she came across an account describing how Neem Karoli Baba had shaped Steve Jobs' thinking during his time at Kainchi Dham, the ashram in Uttarakhand associated with the Indian spiritual figure, in ways she says fed into the philosophy behind Apple's products.