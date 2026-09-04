Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi reveals how sleeper hit made ₹75 crore after Bollywood snub

Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi has achieved one of the most remarkable box-office turnarounds of recent times with Hanuman Ansh. Made on a modest budget of ₹2 crore, the devotional drama based on Neem Karoli Baba and the Divine Detour trilogy has defied expectations, storming towards the ₹75 crore mark to become an extraordinary sleeper hit.
Yet, the journey towards commercial glory was fraught with uncertainty. Following its theatrical debut on August 7, the film saw its screen presence slashed dramatically due to heavy competition from rival mainstream releases. “People drove this film. Theatres with big films scheduled to release chopped our screen count. From 250, our show count came down to 25. Multiplexes in prime locations were sceptical about running our shows,” Vishal shared.
Fearing his passion project had tanked, Vishal found fresh motivation in a timely social media post that urged him to simply keep working. Choosing direct public engagement over traditional marketing routes, Vishal travelled alongside lead actor Shobinav Satyaa and music composer Rishi Pathak to connect directly with moviegoers.
The grass-roots outreach transformed the film’s fortunes overnight. “We left for Surat, where they had put just one show. We reached at a time when the show was running. When they saw the public's reaction to seeing us—hugging us and crying—the owner was left speechless. That guy started calling other theatres, and the number of shows increased,” Vishal revealed. Screenings expanded rapidly across Vadodara and Aligarh, where newly added shows sold out within 15 minutes.
Despite later receiving praise from industry personalities including Kangana Ranaut, Vishal candidly reflected on the cold shoulder he received when seeking assistance earlier. “One of those who congratulated me was Madhur Bhandarkar, whom I had not asked for any support,” he explained. “However, I am not mentioning the others because I had sought help from those people and they didn’t help me.” With an international rollout and sequel discussions underway, Vishal has demonstrated how authentic audience connection can overpower industry hesitation.