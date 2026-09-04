Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi reveals how sleeper hit made ₹75 crore after Bollywood snub

Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi has achieved one of the most remarkable box-office turnarounds of recent times with Hanuman Ansh. Made on a modest budget of ₹2 crore, the devotional drama based on Neem Karoli Baba and the Divine Detour trilogy has defied expectations, storming towards the ₹75 crore mark to become an extraordinary sleeper hit.

Hanuman Ansh: How ₹2 crore film made ₹75 crore

Yet, the journey towards commercial glory was fraught with uncertainty. Following its theatrical debut on August 7, the film saw its screen presence slashed dramatically due to heavy competition from rival mainstream releases. “People drove this film. Theatres with big films scheduled to release chopped our screen count. From 250, our show count came down to 25. Multiplexes in prime locations were sceptical about running our shows,” Vishal shared.