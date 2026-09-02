How this Neem Karoli Baba biopic just surpassed Toxic’s Tuesday earnings

So, how did a starless devotional film outshine a pan-Indian blockbuster? The answer lies in its organic grassroots expansion. While Geetu’s action extravaganza opened on massive screen numbers, Vishal's modest Rs 2 crore project began with a tiny footprint. Fuelled almost entirely by glowing word of mouth, audience demand led to a steady increase in shows week after week.

"We made the film on a budget of Rs 1.7 crore so that maximum people could watch it and we could recover our investment," Vishal explained, noting that they had a limited promotional budget. "I think the biggest reason for the film's success is Baba's divine story, the music and the hard work of the actors."

Instead of front-loaded marketing, Hanuman Ansh relied on emotional resonance. The narrative follows a grieving boy who seeks the divine after losing his mother and eventually becomes the revered spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba. Viewers were so moved that they voluntarily championed the release on social media, driving night show occupancies to a staggering 70 percent by the fourth week.