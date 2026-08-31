Yash’s mother hits back at Allu Aravind’s ‘Who was Yash before KGF?’ comment amid Toxic box office buzz

Pushpa didn't hold back when speaking during a recent interaction. She made it plain who her remarks were directed at without specifically identifying Allu Aravind, reminding critics that her son had previously produced five straight hits in Kannada film long before KGF even entered the picture.

She said, ““Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He’s not a terrorist. There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him.”

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and also starring Kiara Advani, has struggled to find its footing at the box office since release, with collections reportedly softening as the week has gone on. That commercial pressure appears to have given fans and critics alike a reason to dust off the old Allu Aravind quote — and given Pushpa an opening to set the record straight in the process.