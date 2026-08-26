Toxic early review: Yash starrer triggers divided reactions on X

Yash has officially returned to cinemas with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, marking his first big-screen outing since 2022. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the ambitious action drama arrived amidst massive pre-release hype, yet early viewer reactions on X reveal a sharply polarised reception.
While several cinemagoers praised the opulent production values, multiple viewers voiced frustration over the three-hour runtime and fractured storytelling. One prominent post on X labelled the release “a technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution”, noting that the screenplay leaves audiences confused. Another reviewer described the viewing experience as “three hours of toxic torture”, taking aim at the pacing, dialogue and character introductions.
Nevertheless, Yash continues to draw immense admiration for his magnetic star power. Audiences highlighted the high-voltage action set pieces, striking visual design and intense emotional interplay between Yash and Nayanthara, who plays his sister, Ganga. Kiara Advani also impressed in her role as Nadia, alongside an ensemble that includes Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.
Another viewer praised the film's family dynamics on X, writing, "The character buildup is solid, brother and sister emotional scenes hit you hard, the dialogues are well written and impactful, Yash swag and screen presence and the action sequences are absolutely terrific."
Ultimately, Geetu delivers a distinctive cinematic spectacle that divides opinion, balancing bold visual excess and charismatic performances against an unconventional, testing storyline.