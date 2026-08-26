Toxic early review: Yash starrer triggers divided reactions on X

Yash has officially returned to cinemas with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, marking his first big-screen outing since 2022. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the ambitious action drama arrived amidst massive pre-release hype, yet early viewer reactions on X reveal a sharply polarised reception.

Toxic movie review: Yash film sparks debate on X

While several cinemagoers praised the opulent production values, multiple viewers voiced frustration over the three-hour runtime and fractured storytelling. One prominent post on X labelled the release “a technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution”, noting that the screenplay leaves audiences confused. Another reviewer described the viewing experience as “three hours of toxic torture”, taking aim at the pacing, dialogue and character introductions.