Yash’s gritty action thriller Toxic clears censor board with an ‘A’ rating ahead of August release

Anticipation has reached fever pitch as Indian cinema superstar Yash prepares to return to the silver screen with his high-octane action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the project has officially cleared the Central Board of Film Certification with an ‘A’ certificate, clearing the decks for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

Yash’s Toxic gets ‘A’ certificate and 194-minute runtime

Certified by the board’s Bengaluru regional office, the cinematic spectacle boasts an epic runtime of 194 minutes and 12 seconds, translating to an immersive viewing experience of three hours and fourteen minutes. Jointly bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions alongside Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the bilingual production was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed editions arriving in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.