Yash’s gritty action thriller Toxic clears censor board with an ‘A’ rating ahead of August release

Anticipation has reached fever pitch as Indian cinema superstar Yash prepares to return to the silver screen with his high-octane action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the project has officially cleared the Central Board of Film Certification with an ‘A’ certificate, clearing the decks for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.
Certified by the board’s Bengaluru regional office, the cinematic spectacle boasts an epic runtime of 194 minutes and 12 seconds, translating to an immersive viewing experience of three hours and fourteen minutes. Jointly bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions alongside Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the bilingual production was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed editions arriving in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Set against the volatile backdrop of post-independence Goa where jealousy and violence reign, the plot follows a conflicted gangster navigating morality, loyalty and personal redemption. Yash takes on an intense dual role as father and son, Raya and Rumi (also known as Ticket), who find themselves locked in an ideological and physical battle. The ambitious enterprise features a formidable ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
Speaking warmly about her co-star at a recent promotional event, Nayanthara lauded Yash’s relentless dedication throughout the demanding shoot. “With Yash, when I first met him, the larger-than-life image he has is the same in person. I have never ever seen a more hardworking actor than him," she noted. "This man gave four and a half years of his life. He sacrificed his time with his family, his kids; he was just focused on work.”