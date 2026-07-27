Yash reveals his unusual method to get into the headspace of Ravana in Ramayana

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Yash told a media publication, “I kind of spoiled the whole atmosphere of the set. I used to be very serious. I used to get big speakers and just play music at full volume. So, I used to be in that zone. I used to play Shiva songs.”

“Ravana is a big devotee of Lord Shiva. I used to play that and I wanted to be in that trance. Forcefully, all of them would talk with a lot of difficulty because the music used to be so loud,” he added.

Earlier, the team of Ramayana organised a special event ahead of the film’s scheduled trailer launch on July 24. The event, titled Pratham Sankalp served as the film’s trailer preview in the national capital. The evening marked pratham sankalp, the ceremonial beginning of Ramayana's journey from Bharat to the World. It also marked the first public coming together of the principal cast of Ramayana, a landmark celebration that united generations of Indian cinema around one of India's greatest cultural legacies.