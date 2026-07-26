Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ramayana climax scene with Yash is yet to be filmed

Fans are eagerly waiting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana to release on Diwali this year, but one of the most anticipated scenes will be when Ranbir Kapoor and Yash face-off on the big screen.

Ranbir, who plays Ram revealed during his appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con that his big climactic scene with Yash, who plays Ravana, is yet to be filmed.

Ram and Ravana's fight scene yet to be shot, says Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Ram in the upcoming epic movie Ramayana. Popular actor Yash will take on the role of Ravana in the mega project but the two will not share screen until later in the film, said Ranbir.