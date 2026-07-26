Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ramayana climax scene with Yash is yet to be filmed

Fans are eagerly waiting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana to release on Diwali this year, but one of the most anticipated scenes will be when Ranbir Kapoor and Yash face-off on the big screen.
Ranbir, who plays Ram revealed during his appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con that his big climactic scene with Yash, who plays Ravana, is yet to be filmed.
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Ram in the upcoming epic movie Ramayana. Popular actor Yash will take on the role of Ravana in the mega project but the two will not share screen until later in the film, said Ranbir.
During a conversation at the San Diego Comic-Con, the actor said, "Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together."
He continued, "But, I have known Yash for sometime now and I have been a big fan of his work. I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, his stardom, his outlook to play this role."
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are yet to meet both on set for their on-screen clash that fans are looking forward to. The actor only had praise for his co-star saying that he will bring a different side to the much debated character of Ravana.
"He has played it with so much swag, aura, and honesty that he has really made Ravana come alive. Over the years, we have a very stereotypical depiction of Ravana, but not this one", Ranbir said.
Ramayana will be released in two parts. While the first part comes out on Diwali 2026, Part 2 will release on Diwali 2027.
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