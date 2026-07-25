Ranbir Kapoor says he practiced yoga for two years to embody Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Playing everything from a rebellious rockstar to a deaf-mute protagonist, Ranbir Kapoor is no stranger to transformative roles. However, stepping into the shoes of Lord Rama for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana may just be his most demanding assignment yet. Joining co-star Yash, director Nitesh and producer Namit Malhotra for a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir opened up about his preparation for the monumental role.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama in Ramayana

Reflecting on his approach, Ranbir emphasised that inner spiritual alignment took precedence over physical conditioning. “I always feel that kind of preparation, making a body or action and dance, is kind of easy because that is a bit superficial," Ranbir explained. "But to really understand the philosophy of Lord Rama deeply at this age and this point in my life was really important to embody this character. You want to give it your best and be simple and not complicated. You want to be someone with whom someone age two to age 80 can relate. Understanding the teachings of Lord Rama was more important than the superficial transformation.”