Rishab Rikhiram Sharma takes the stage at Ramayana's grand trailer launch in New Delhi

The much-awaited trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's two-part mythological epic Ramayana was unveiled today at a star-studded event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and one of the evening's standout moments came courtesy of sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, who performed live ahead of the big reveal.
Along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, the film's cast, which included Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kumar Vishwas, Ravi Dubey, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, and Ajinkya Deo, turned out in force. Saina Nehwal, the badminton champion, was also seen among the guests.
Rishab, widely known as the youngest and last disciple of sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar, took to the stage with his signature custom-engineered electronic sitar, SITARA, performing his new song Rama Rama from his Bollywood debut on Ramayana. Videos quickly began circulating online as attendees shared clips from the venue on X. The set comes on the back of the news that Rishab has been brought on to score the trailer’s title track and contribute to key musical passages in the film. He will be working alongside Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. This will be his first major scoring credit in Hindi cinema.
Ahead of the trailer’s unveiling, Rishab posted a photograph on Instagram with the film’s key creative forces — director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who play Lord Ram and Ravana respectively. Rishab posed with a limited-edition watch featuring Ram Janmabhoomi imagery, reportedly valued at over Rs 35 lakh.
The interaction shows Rishab’s role in the Ramayana universe, beyond a one-off performance. Industry sources have indicated that producers were drawn to his background in music therapy and his belief in sound's psychological resonance, seeing him as a natural fit for a score that aims to be, as one source close to the production put it.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman in Ramayana, which is described as one of the most ambitious productions in Indian movie history. The movie, which is being produced by Yash's Monster Mind Creations, DNEG, and Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, will be released in two parts: Part One on Diwali 2026 and Part Two on Diwali 2027.
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