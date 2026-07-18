Rishab Rikhiram Sharma takes the stage at Ramayana's grand trailer launch in New Delhi

Rishab, widely known as the youngest and last disciple of sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar, took to the stage with his signature custom-engineered electronic sitar, SITARA, performing his new song Rama Rama from his Bollywood debut on Ramayana. Videos quickly began circulating online as attendees shared clips from the venue on X. The set comes on the back of the news that Rishab has been brought on to score the trailer’s title track and contribute to key musical passages in the film. He will be working alongside Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. This will be his first major scoring credit in Hindi cinema.

Ahead of the trailer’s unveiling, Rishab posted a photograph on Instagram with the film’s key creative forces — director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who play Lord Ram and Ravana respectively. Rishab posed with a limited-edition watch featuring Ram Janmabhoomi imagery, reportedly valued at over Rs 35 lakh.