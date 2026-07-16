Ramayana trailer receives universal certification as Nitesh Tiwari prepares dual cuts

The road to one of Indian cinema’s most colossal undertakings just crossed a major milestone. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is officially gearing up for its highly anticipated trailer launch on July 24, 2026, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the footage a ‘U’ (Universal) certificate.

Ramayana trailer cleared for all ages with two distinct runtimes

The rating, officially cleared on July 15, ensures that the promotional material is suitable for viewers of all age groups. Interestingly, the CBFC registry reveals that Nitesh has prepared two separate edits of the trailer. A standard digital cut, registered as ‘Trailer – Ramayana 3D’, spans a lengthy 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while a slightly condensed ‘Theatrical Trailer – Ramayana 3D’ runs for exactly four minutes.