Ramayana trailer receives universal certification as Nitesh Tiwari prepares dual cuts

The road to one of Indian cinema’s most colossal undertakings just crossed a major milestone. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is officially gearing up for its highly anticipated trailer launch on July 24, 2026, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the footage a ‘U’ (Universal) certificate.
The rating, officially cleared on July 15, ensures that the promotional material is suitable for viewers of all age groups. Interestingly, the CBFC registry reveals that Nitesh has prepared two separate edits of the trailer. A standard digital cut, registered as ‘Trailer – Ramayana 3D’, spans a lengthy 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while a slightly condensed ‘Theatrical Trailer – Ramayana 3D’ runs for exactly four minutes.
The generous runtime of both versions signals that the makers are ready to reveal a substantial look at their Rs 4,000 crore vision. Addressing early internet chatter surrounding the photorealism of the film's visual effects, actor-producer Yash, who portrays the antagonist Ravana, expressed complete confidence in their technical partners. “See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise," Yash explained, referring to Prime Focus founder Namit Malhotra. "The photorealistic visuals what you’re talking… and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is top-notch.”
Yash also confirmed that while he has already screened a ‘decent version’ of the feature, the creative team will continue to polish the visual aspects right up to the finish line. Backed by an ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, the two-part IMAX epic is scheduled to debut Part 1 on Diwali 2026, with the concluding chapter following on Diwali 2027.