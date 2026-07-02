Real or replica? Viral Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana clip sparks fierce internet debate

The clip has sparked intense scrutiny across platforms like X and Reddit, separating film enthusiasts into opposing camps. One faction insists the footage is a legitimate leak, potentially recorded secretly during an exclusive preview or at a CinemaCon showcase. Conversely, a large section of tech-savvy users has completely dismissed the footage as a sophisticated, fan-made artificial intelligence creation designed to generate cheap engagement. Some commentators even joked about the Hollywood-style visuals, questioning which version of the ancient epic features a battle with creatures resembling Marvel villains.

Other observant fans pointed out that the video clip may have been manipulated from an older television serial, such as Siya ke Ram, using digital face-swapping software.

While the production team has chosen to stay tight-lipped regarding this specific viral leak, official promotions are gradually gaining momentum. Backed by producer Namit Malhotra, the ambitious multi-part saga boasts a massive star cast including Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol. Whether the spectacular explosion is an authentic glimpse of Nitesh’s vision or just a clever internet hoax, it has undeniably amplified the buzz surrounding the most awaited cinematic franchise of the year.