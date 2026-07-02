Real or replica? Viral Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana clip sparks fierce internet debate

Anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic, Ramayana: Part 1 – The Introduction, has reached a spectacular high ahead of its theatrical launch this Diwali. However, the film is currently dominating social media conversations for an entirely different reason. An 11-second, blurry video clip claiming to be a leaked snippet from the upcoming trailer has gone viral, leaving the internet deeply divided over its authenticity.
The action-packed footage appears to feature a man in traditional attire wielding a bow and arrow on a chaotic battlefield. He releases a powerful celestial strike against a massive, cloud-like creature, triggering a blinding explosion. While the face of the character remains obscured, eager fans quickly attributed the body language and physique to Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram.
The clip has sparked intense scrutiny across platforms like X and Reddit, separating film enthusiasts into opposing camps. One faction insists the footage is a legitimate leak, potentially recorded secretly during an exclusive preview or at a CinemaCon showcase. Conversely, a large section of tech-savvy users has completely dismissed the footage as a sophisticated, fan-made artificial intelligence creation designed to generate cheap engagement. Some commentators even joked about the Hollywood-style visuals, questioning which version of the ancient epic features a battle with creatures resembling Marvel villains.
Other observant fans pointed out that the video clip may have been manipulated from an older television serial, such as Siya ke Ram, using digital face-swapping software.
While the production team has chosen to stay tight-lipped regarding this specific viral leak, official promotions are gradually gaining momentum. Backed by producer Namit Malhotra, the ambitious multi-part saga boasts a massive star cast including Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol. Whether the spectacular explosion is an authentic glimpse of Nitesh’s vision or just a clever internet hoax, it has undeniably amplified the buzz surrounding the most awaited cinematic franchise of the year.