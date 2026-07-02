Serena Williams suffers knee problems, Wimbledon doubles match with Venus Williams uncertain

Tennis star Serena Williams is back playing professional tennis, but is age finally catching up to her? The 44-year-old made her return to the Grand Slam stage after a hiatus, with Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The player had a shock first-round defeat to youngster Maya Joint (6-3, 6-7, 6-3) after a knee problem threw her off the track. Serena is set to make her doubles appearance with sister Venus Williams amidst doubts about her fitness.

Serena Williams' Wimbledon return marred by knee issue

Tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams were given a wildcard entry to compete in the women's doubles category at Wimbledon 2026. However, their iconic return is now in jeopardy.