Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon, loses to Maya Joint in first round

This loss marks her third consecutive first-round exit at the Championships, given she crashed out in the maiden round in both 2021 and 2022, before taking a break.

While Maya Joint emerged victorious, she shared how special it was to get to play against one of tennis' greatest. "I didn’t get much sleep last night, I was up until 2:00 am last night just thinking about it. The start was was very nerve-wracking. Trying to close out the match, she definitely raised her level", the 20-year-old said.

Serena Williams' comeback

Serena only recently announced that she would return to professional tennis and warmed up with two doubles matches before Wimbledon began on Monday, June 26, 2026.