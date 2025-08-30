Serena Williams faces criticism after featuring in controversial weight loss Ad

The tennis player's influence has long been celebrated not just for her dominance on the tennis court but also for the body positivity she inspired in young women. In the advertisement for Ro, Williams revealed: “They say GLP-1s for weight loss is a shortcut. It’s not, it’s science.” She went on to explain her own struggles with post-pregnancy weight, saying, “I trained at the highest level, ate a clean diet, pushed myself, and still, after having kids, my body just wouldn’t respond,” before adding, “I realized it wasn’t about willpower; it was biological. My body needed the GLP-1 and clinical support.”

She also admitted that she had been using GLP-1 medications for weight loss, losing 31 lbs. The endorsement became even more controversial when it emerged that Ro has direct family ties with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder. He has been an early investor in the company and has served on its board since 2018.