Venus Williams makes a Grand Slam comeback after 2 years, loses in 3 sets at the US Open

With her comeback to a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in two years, Venus Williams became the oldest singles player at 45 years of age, to have played at the U.S Open since Renee Richards in 1981.
Despite displaying a powerful performance after the hiatus, the Tennis star lost in three sets (6-3, 2-6, 6-1) to Czech player Karolina Muchova.
Venus Williams was welcomed by a very supportive crowd at the hard-court tournament with some people cheering her on from the stands. Despite failing to win a set, she delivered some powerful shots and played with a lot of energy.
In the first set, Venus Williams fell behind 2-0 after the first two games. However, she came back from behind to lead 3-2 after winning three consecutive games. Muchova geared up and won the next four games, claiming the set.
The second set was a neck-and-neck competition but Venus William's Czech opponent emerged the winner. In the third set, Karolina Muchova outshone the American tennis player, ultimately winning the match.
Muchova only had words of praises for her opponent and said that she was honoured to have the opportunity to play against her at the prestigious U.S Open. She further added, "She’s such a legend of our sport".
Taking to social media, the seven time Grand Slam singles champion, Venus Williams admitted, "Such a special night under the lights at Stars of the Open!"
Venus William's return to the Grand Slam is an inspiring story and a testament to her undying dedication and love for tennis.