Venus Williams makes a Grand Slam comeback after 2 years, loses in 3 sets at the US Open

In the first set, Venus Williams fell behind 2-0 after the first two games. However, she came back from behind to lead 3-2 after winning three consecutive games. Muchova geared up and won the next four games, claiming the set.

The second set was a neck-and-neck competition but Venus William's Czech opponent emerged the winner. In the third set, Karolina Muchova outshone the American tennis player, ultimately winning the match.

Muchova only had words of praises for her opponent and said that she was honoured to have the opportunity to play against her at the prestigious U.S Open. She further added, "She’s such a legend of our sport".

Taking to social media, the seven time Grand Slam singles champion, Venus Williams admitted, "Such a special night under the lights at Stars of the Open!"

Venus William's return to the Grand Slam is an inspiring story and a testament to her undying dedication and love for tennis.