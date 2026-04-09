Did Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma just break up?

The romance was initially introduced to the masses in the early months of 2025 through the sharing of photographs by fans on social media. Sanya would be spotted on the side of some photographs of the musician in fan photographs. The duo was also observed to attend several public events, although they were careful never to allow themselves to be photographed together. This ‘secretive exit’ strategy made it easy for the couple to keep their relationship under wraps, despite the number of sightings dating back to December 2024 fuelling speculations.

The two celebrities have now turned their attention towards developing their talents further. Sanya is gearing up for the much-awaited release of her upcoming Netflix movie Toaster, which will be co-starred by Rajkummar Rao. The romantic drama film is set to be released on April 15. She has also been making preparations for her upcoming griha pravesh ceremony for her newly constructed house in Mumbai. Rishab, on the other hand, has been travelling around the world for his Sitar for Mental Health concert tour.