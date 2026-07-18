Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda return to Wembley Stadium to launch special Saiyaara vinyl LP

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have staged a romantic reunion at London's legendary Wembley Stadium to celebrate the first anniversary of their blockbuster romance Saiyaara. The breakout duo, affectionately dubbed 'Ahneet' by their dedicated fanbase, returned to the iconic UK venue to officially launch an exclusive collector's edition vinyl LP dedicated to the film's chart-topping soundtrack.
Wembley Stadium holds immense narrative significance for the global box-office hit, serving as the setting where Ahaan's character, Krish Kapoor, recognizes the eyes of Vaani Batra, played by Aneet, on the stadium's giant screens during a grand concert finale. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, the musical drama earned over Rs 580 crore worldwide during its run, solidifying its place as one of the highest-grossing love stories in the history of Indian cinema.
The newly unveiled two-disc premium vinyl package acts as a complete emotional tribute to the film. The first disc features all nine original songs from the soundtrack, including the massive title track composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. The second disc includes 16 background score compositions alongside nine iconic dialogue tracks. The box set also features a curated replica diary containing personal handwritten reflections from the cast, filmmakers and musical contributors.
Reflecting on the milestone, Ahaan shared his gratitude in a note enclosed with the record. "We never knew Saiyaara would reach so many people, but it's safe to say we've left our hearts with quite a few of you," Ahaan wrote. Aneet expressed similar sentiment, stating, "What began as songs, scenes, emotions and moments we poured ourselves into somehow found a home in millions of hearts across the world. And that is something for which I will be deeply grateful, forever."