Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda return to Wembley Stadium to launch special Saiyaara vinyl LP

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have staged a romantic reunion at London's legendary Wembley Stadium to celebrate the first anniversary of their blockbuster romance Saiyaara. The breakout duo, affectionately dubbed 'Ahneet' by their dedicated fanbase, returned to the iconic UK venue to officially launch an exclusive collector's edition vinyl LP dedicated to the film's chart-topping soundtrack.

Yash Raj Films unveils two-disc collector's edition vinyl to mark first anniversary of Saiyaara

Wembley Stadium holds immense narrative significance for the global box-office hit, serving as the setting where Ahaan's character, Krish Kapoor, recognizes the eyes of Vaani Batra, played by Aneet, on the stadium's giant screens during a grand concert finale. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, the musical drama earned over Rs 580 crore worldwide during its run, solidifying its place as one of the highest-grossing love stories in the history of Indian cinema.