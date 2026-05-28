Is Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini rooted in Bengali folklore?

Shakti Shalini is an upcoming release from Maddock Films' series of horror comedy films. This project is being made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, and the cast includes Aneet Padda in a dual role as Shakti & Shalini. This movie is an amalgamation of horror, vengeance, and supernatural themes based on the mythologies of Bengal. The film has finally concluded all of its shootings.
The final schedule of the movie Shakti Shalini was filmed at Chitrarth Studio, Powai on May 27th. This particular sequence was created based on the theme of victory over the devil and festivities among the villagers. The sets are reportedly depicting a Rajasthani village and interiors of houses were created for filming this particular sequence.
This movie revolves around Shakti, an ordinary woman, who is a protector and Shalini, a vengeful soul, who returns after being betrayed and killed. These two individuals come face to face against each other in the plot of the movie. The role of the villain is taken up by Viineet Kumar Siingh, who stars with Aneet Padda in some very significant scenes.
Shakti Shalini has been shot quickly from March in different locations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Some locations that have been covered in this movie are Chambal, Datia, Antri, Panihar, Gwalior, Morena, Dholpur, and Barkhandi.
The crew travelled through rugged terrains extensively to give the film a folklore flavour. The movie is an expansion of the horror-comedy world of Maddock Films which comprises movies like Stree, Munjya, Bhediya, Stree 2.
The fast-paced scheduling and huge set construction in the making of this film make it stand out in terms of its focus on integrating folklore with horror movie elements that define the modern cinema. The goal is to place it at the heart of this evolving universe.