Is Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini rooted in Bengali folklore?

Shakti Shalini is an upcoming release from Maddock Films' series of horror comedy films. This project is being made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, and the cast includes Aneet Padda in a dual role as Shakti & Shalini. This movie is an amalgamation of horror, vengeance, and supernatural themes based on the mythologies of Bengal. The film has finally concluded all of its shootings.

Shakti Shalini completes climax shoot in Powai and expands horror-comedy universe

The final schedule of the movie Shakti Shalini was filmed at Chitrarth Studio, Powai on May 27th. This particular sequence was created based on the theme of victory over the devil and festivities among the villagers. The sets are reportedly depicting a Rajasthani village and interiors of houses were created for filming this particular sequence.