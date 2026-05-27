Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Varun Dhawan over the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari

Well-known singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has expressed his strong dissatisfaction regarding the remake of the 1999 song Chunnari Chunnari that is included in the upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.
In an interview, the singer explained that the film-makers had not even thought about contacting him before making the remix of their famous song. In fact, he joked saying that it seems that the song has transformed into a ‘bhajan’. Abhijeet explained that even if they had asked him, he would probably have refused, as he would want to retain the original meaning of the song that remains one of the greatest hits of the superstar Salman Khan.
Abhijeet, in his review of Varun’s performances, did not mince words in criticising the star, terming the majority of the actor’s film ventures as “second-hand”, with a special mention for the remakes directed by his father David Dhawan. The singer boldly noted that even if Varun kept producing remakes, it would not make him the superstar that Salman is.
The original song Chunnari Chunnari from the movie Biwi No. 1 features vocalists Abhijeet and Anuradha Sriram. In the new version of the song, there are performances of IP Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. After the release of the song, it has been receiving much criticism because the song is said not to match the beauty of the 1990s hit.
However, besides this issue, the song has also sparked yet another controversy in the film industry, which is related to the plagiarism of the original tune from a previous film made by the veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, thus making this musical venture ethically controversial just before the premiere of the movie in June.