Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Varun Dhawan over the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari

Well-known singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has expressed his strong dissatisfaction regarding the remake of the 1999 song Chunnari Chunnari that is included in the upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya labels the new Chunnari Chunnari a ‘bhajan’

In an interview, the singer explained that the film-makers had not even thought about contacting him before making the remix of their famous song. In fact, he joked saying that it seems that the song has transformed into a ‘bhajan’. Abhijeet explained that even if they had asked him, he would probably have refused, as he would want to retain the original meaning of the song that remains one of the greatest hits of the superstar Salman Khan.