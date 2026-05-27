Rs. 3 lakh per kg mango? The world’s most expensive mango explained. Watch the video

Did you know a mango can cost as much as a car? Meet the Miyazaki mango — one of the world’s most expensive and luxurious fruit varieties. Known as Taiyo no Tamago or “Egg of the Sun,” this rare Japanese mango has reportedly sold for up to Rs. 3 lakh per kilogram in international markets. Famous for its deep reddish-purple colour, rich sweetness, creamy texture and aromatic flavour, the Miyazaki mango is considered a premium delicacy that can even be eaten raw in its natural form. Here's everything to know!