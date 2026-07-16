15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Shankar Mahadevan on the timeless magic of the film's songs

It’s been 15 years since Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dropped in the theatres and changed the way we look at life, forever. Zoya Akhtar redefined friendship and the art of living in the moment, through some of the most surreal experiences, heartfelt emotions, and unforgettable dialogues. And beyond its beautifully crafted narrative, quietly lies the tracks that gave the characters their own voices, identities, and moments of introspection. Reflecting on the choice of songs and lyrics for the film, singer Shankar Mahadevan recently opened up about why each word from the songs still reign in the viewer’s hearts.

'Songs had to flow with the story': Shankar Mahadevan on creating the timeless music of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The songs in the film capture the emotions in the most awe-inspiring ways. From the soul-stirring optimism of Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein to the emotional calmness that Der Lagi Lekin brings to the table is something truly mesmerizing. Composed by the acclaimed trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, each song was a musical masterpiece. Reflecting on the same, Shankar opened up and said, “When Zoya Akhtar first approached us, the brief was beautifully simple yet incredibly layered, she wanted the music to become an extension of the characters' emotional journeys.”

He went on and described how the songs were an extension of the character sketch in the film. Each lyric defined the journey of the beloved trio, Kabir, Arjun and Imran. He said, “This wasn't a film where songs would interrupt the narrative; they had to flow seamlessly with it. We spent a lot of time discussing Kabir, Arjun and Imran as people, their fears, aspirations, vulnerabilities and how they evolve through the journey.”