15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Shankar Mahadevan on the timeless magic of the film's songs

It’s been 15 years since Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dropped in the theatres and changed the way we look at life, forever. Zoya Akhtar redefined friendship and the art of living in the moment, through some of the most surreal experiences, heartfelt emotions, and unforgettable dialogues. And beyond its beautifully crafted narrative, quietly lies the tracks that gave the characters their own voices, identities, and moments of introspection. Reflecting on the choice of songs and lyrics for the film, singer Shankar Mahadevan recently opened up about why each word from the songs still reign in the viewer’s hearts.
The songs in the film capture the emotions in the most awe-inspiring ways. From the soul-stirring optimism of Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein to the emotional calmness that Der Lagi Lekin brings to the table is something truly mesmerizing. Composed by the acclaimed trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, each song was a musical masterpiece. Reflecting on the same, Shankar opened up and said, “When Zoya Akhtar first approached us, the brief was beautifully simple yet incredibly layered, she wanted the music to become an extension of the characters' emotional journeys.”
He went on and described how the songs were an extension of the character sketch in the film. Each lyric defined the journey of the beloved trio, Kabir, Arjun and Imran. He said, “This wasn't a film where songs would interrupt the narrative; they had to flow seamlessly with it. We spent a lot of time discussing Kabir, Arjun and Imran as people, their fears, aspirations, vulnerabilities and how they evolve through the journey.”
The songs were an integral part of the storyline rather than a break from it. Explaining the process of composing the music and songs, Shankar said, “While composing, we constantly visualised Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol because each character had a distinct emotional rhythm. That naturally influenced the texture, tempo and mood of every song.”
The singer also praised Javed Akhtar and said how his lyrics made every emotion come to life. “Javed Saab's lyrics elevated everything further because they never explained emotions; they made you feel them. Whether it was the carefree spirit of 'Senorita', the warmth of 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' or the introspection in 'Der Lagi Lekin', every word carried meaning and helped shape the melody”, he explained.
Since its release, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has remained close to the hearts of travel and film enthusiasts, inspiring people to embrace life, chase experiences, and feel every moment with their deepest emotions.
Wrapping up on a heartfelt note, the singer shared how it is an utmost achievement to see people still connect with the film and its music after over a decade. “Fifteen years later, people still associate them with road trips, friendships, new beginnings and some of the happiest moments of their lives. That's the greatest compliment any composer can receive”, Shankar concluded.