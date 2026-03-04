Shankar Mahadevan’s powerful vocals lead Jogi Mera Sach from director Shieladitya Moulik's Hindi film Charak: Fair of Faith

The trailer of Charak, shows a community preparing for the Charak mela, believing it to be their final hope to fulfil long-pending wishes. However, as the rituals grow more intense and frenzied, the narrative begins questioning the thin line between faith and fanaticism, devotion and destruction.

A few days back, expressing gratitude to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Sudipto Sen said, “After the screening of Charak, the CBFC committee had certain concerns owing to the film’s unique subject, and it was referred to a higher review panel. Post the RC screening, the panel approved the film with a few suggested alterations. I am truly grateful to the CBFC and the esteemed members for understanding our perspective and arriving at a harmonious decision.”

He further stated that Charak is a story deeply rooted in the heart and soul of our country to audiences across India and the world. "The film reflects the ethos and philosophy of our heartland, striving to deliver a cinematic experience that uplifts humanity and touches the soul,” he added.

The film stars Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal, delving into real-life situations involving blind faith and occult practices in India’s hinterlands.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 6.