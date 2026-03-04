Shankar Mahadevan’s powerful vocals lead Jogi Mera Sach from director Shieladitya Moulik's Hindi film Charak: Fair of Faith

The makers of the folklore thriller Charak: Fair of Faith have unveiled their much-awaited title track Jogi Mera Sach, soulfully rendered by Shankar Mahadevan. With his powerful and emotive vocals at the forefront, the song stands out as a deeply devotional offering, already resonating strongly with listeners and drawing an overwhelming response soon after its release.
Produced by The Kerala Story famed Sudipto Sen, Charak: Fair of Faith explores the many dimensions of belief. Penned by Amarnath Jha, the soulful track is rendered by the evocative Shankar Mahadevan, with music composed by Bishakh Jyoti, whose evocative composition beautifully amplifies the spiritual fervour of the song.
Rooted in devotion and spiritual intensity, Jogi Mera Sach celebrates unwavering belief while sensitively shedding light on the painful reality of child sacrifices. With a melody that echoes faith and truth, the song unfolds like a sincere prayer—moving, haunting, and heartfelt. The powerful visuals further heighten its emotional impact, making its message both stirring and unforgettable.
The trailer of Charak, shows a community preparing for the Charak mela, believing it to be their final hope to fulfil long-pending wishes. However, as the rituals grow more intense and frenzied, the narrative begins questioning the thin line between faith and fanaticism, devotion and destruction.
A few days back, expressing gratitude to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Sudipto Sen said, “After the screening of Charak, the CBFC committee had certain concerns owing to the film’s unique subject, and it was referred to a higher review panel. Post the RC screening, the panel approved the film with a few suggested alterations. I am truly grateful to the CBFC and the esteemed members for understanding our perspective and arriving at a harmonious decision.”
He further stated that Charak is a story deeply rooted in the heart and soul of our country to audiences across India and the world. "The film reflects the ethos and philosophy of our heartland, striving to deliver a cinematic experience that uplifts humanity and touches the soul,” he added.
The film stars Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal, delving into real-life situations involving blind faith and occult practices in India’s hinterlands.
The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 6.
