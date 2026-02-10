Zoya Akhtar finalises first draft for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel

Insiders say the sequel will address the fact that a considerable amount of time has elapsed since the three's original adventure. "It's not some nostalgic rehash," says one source, adding that the movie concerns how much (or little) the three men have matured over the past 15 years. Though the script is said to be "locked," a formal announcement regarding the cast is still pending as discussions regarding the original leads' busy schedules continue.

Sources close to the production reveal that the film will also recognise the large period of time that has past since the first adventure of the trio. “It is not a nostalgic rehash," sources revealed. Instead, it is about how these three men change over the last 15 years; the script is now locked, the source added. While that is the case, an official casting announcement is yet to be made owing to ongoing talks about the busy schedules of the original cast.

She is currently busy completing her projects involving the wrapping up of work on Dahaad 2, which carries her production banner. Once these commitments have been fulfilled, the sequel will be her priority, which might kick off later this year. Meanwhile, Farhan is said to be planning to finally initiate his own road trip venture, Jee Le Zaraa, which will feature Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. As the release of these projects is on the anvil, the genre lovers are expecting a lot from these ventures.