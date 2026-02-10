Virgin River season 7 trailer signals trouble after Mel and Jack’s wedding

The new season leans into the newlywed phase, but stability is a foreign concept in this town. The adoption storyline takes centre stage, with uncertainty around the birth mother threatening Mel and Jack’s plans. Meanwhile, the wider Virgin River ecosystem continues its favourite pastime: emotional upheaval.

Expect fallout from last season’s cliffhangers, legal trouble, relationship shake-ups, and at least one crisis that will require Doc to remove his glasses dramatically.

The familiar faces are returning. Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Zibby Allen as Brie, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie and Marco Grazzini as Mike.

The town will introduce new characters, because Virgin River treats emotional complications like a renewable resource.

More focus on Mel and Jack building a future rather than surviving the past, deeper arcs for the town’s younger couples, and the show’s signature rhythm — heartbreak, healing, and scenic drone shots that make you briefly consider moving to a fictional place. The trailer promises endurance. And that’s the real appeal of Virgin River: no matter how dramatic life gets, love holds, community shows up, and the river keeps flowing.