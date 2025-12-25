Ahaan Panday received blood-written fan letter, mom Deanne reveals details

Ahaan Panday, after the success of his debut film Saiyaara, has been in the limelight for various reasons. Following a fan letter that was reportedly written in blood, his family became concerned and took it upon themselves to clear up the matter. In fact, his mother, Deanne Panday, made a public statement about the incident during an interview with the press when she was asked about her son's overwhelming crowd of admirers.

Details of the letter and the family's response

Though the exact texts of the message composed in blood have not been revealed, Deanne Panday assured that it was sent by a fan who was eager to show their love. She also made it clear that the family did not promote or greet the act in any way. The closest ones of Ahaan Panday wrote a reply to the letter placed at the disposal of the sender expressing their regret at seeing him/her/they think of self, harm, and that they are certain Ahaan Panday will never be the one to suggest coming in contact with it for his sake.