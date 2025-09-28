Is Ahaan Panday working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Despite the news being unverified, fans can't keep calm. "Dream duo Ahaan and SLB", commented one user under the viral post. "i predicted this. this is a big deal. SLB chooses his muses very carefully. and nobody greater than ahaan after his other muses", said another.

Another fan passionately said, "All the cribbing crying sulking that what is going to be Ahaan’s next project cut to him visiting the SLB office plsss I really want that for him! Onwards and upwards plssss! He deserves all the top notch directors right now! His talent deserves that'.

Ahaan Panday has recently tasted immense success following his musical romantic drama, Saiyyara which was loved by many fans. The film, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, collected more than Rs 400 crore in the domestic market.

Especially popular among the younger generation, the film created quite the buzz and gave debutant Ahaan Panday a steady fan following. He acted alongside Aneet Padda as the lead.

While there is no official confirmation, it is safe to say that a collaboration between Ahaan Panday and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will surely be something to look forward to and fans cannot wait to know more.